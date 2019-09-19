GMR’s capacity doubling plan for Hyderabad airport set to get green nod

New M Series phones from Samsung
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), the operator of the world’s third fastest growing airport in the 15 million passengers per annum (MPPA) or more category, has won approval from a key environment ministry agency to double the capacity to handle 50 million passengers a year with an investment of Rs 8,500 crore.
GHIAL which runs the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport located at Shamshabad in Telangana is a subsidiary of GMR Airports Ltd and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Ltd.
The greenfield airport, India’s second fastest growing airport in the more than 15 million passengers per annum category, was originally built to cater to 12 MPPA and is currently being expanded to handle 25 MPPA and 3 LTPA of cargo. The airport handled 18.3 million passengers in 2018.
GHIAL is expected to handle 49.1 million by FY 29, according to a traffic forecast by global consulting firm ICF International Inc.
The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) in the ministry of environment, forest and climate change has recommended the airport’s expansion project for environment clearance, according to a document reviewed by Business Line.
The expansion includes building a new terminal (T2), expansion of the existing terminal (T1), expansion of cargo terminals, cargo satellite building and associated warehouses to cater to 5.75 LTPA capacity, development of one new runway, development of land-side facilities such as airport access road, passenger transport centre, transport hub, commercial spaces, supporting utilities and facilities such as fuel tank, warehouses, ATC radar control station, administrative and engineering facilities.
The capacity expansion is within the existing airport complex spread across 5,495 acres. Proposed expansion of the airport would be beneficial not only to meet the ever-escalating air traffic demand in India, but also to enhance the operational efficiency as well as passenger amenities/facilities. The proposed expansion will further attract industrial and infrastructure development in the region there by generating revenue which will boost the economy of the state, GHIAL said.
