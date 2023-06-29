Cash-strapped Go First on Thursday announced extending the cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 6.

The airline, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, stopped flying from May 3 and since then, it has extended cancellation of flights multiple times.

On Wednesday, senior representatives of the current management of Go First discussed various aspects of the revival plan with officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"... due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 6th July 2023 have been cancelled," the budget carrier said in a tweet.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 6th July 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRR4b for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/LFsvhNyEHD — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 29, 2023

The company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. "We will be able to resume bookings shortly," the airline said.

Sources on Wednesday said DGCA will examine documents submitted by Go First related to the revival plan and will also conduct an audit on operational preparedness before allowing the carrier to restart operations.

The revival process gathered pace after the formation of the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC), comprising Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank, on June 10.

Lenders have committed an interim funding of around ₹450 crore, considering a day's operations are expected to cost around ₹10 crore, sources had said.