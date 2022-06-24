Go First introduces direct flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi 

Strengthening the vision to expand its footprints globally and in Southern India, Go First (formerly known as GoAir) has announced the introduction of triweekly to and fro direct flights from Kochi to Abu Dhabi starting June 28.

The inaugural flight G8 063 will depart from Cochin International Airport at 20:05 hours (local time) and will arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 22:40 hours (local time). On the return, flight G8 064 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 23:40 hrs (local time) and arrive at Kochi at 05:10 hrs (local time).

Go First will operate three direct flight services per week between Kochi and Abu Dhabi and bookings are open at an attractive return fare starting from ₹15,793. This region will strengthen Go First’s international footprint to West Asia and passengers can experience affordable travel experience. The new service will benefit the blue collar workers, and the travellers/VFR who are planning to visit UAE and Kerala during summer holidays.

Abu Dhabi is more than just a travel destination. The capital of the United Arab Emirates is one of the most modern and fast developing cities in the world. This makes it the perfect destination for a luxurious vacation. For booking, passengers can log in to www.FlyGoFirst.com or can use the mobile app.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, said, “Our expansion in this sector will help ensure that Go First is the preferred choice by the travellers in these cities. These new routes once again reflect our unflinching commitment towards expanding our international operations.”

Recently, Go First had announced commencement of the daily direct flights from Kochi to Kuwait and Kochi to Muscat.