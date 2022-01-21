GO FIRST grabs the second highest market share in December

GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) registered strong performance in December 2021 with a market share of 10.7 per cent, only second behind Indigo as per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

IndiGo carried 61.41 lakh passengers in December, a 54.8 per cent share of the domestic market, it mentioned.

GO FIRST flew 11.93 lakh passengers and SpiceJet flew 11.51 lakh passengers in December 2021, according to the data shared by the DGCA.

“GO FIRST’s dedicated customer-centric approach was a major driver in the airline’s improved performance in the third quarter, and during this period it registered zero customer complaints and cancellations,” the company said.

GO FIRST had an 83 per cent on-time performance, second and marginally behind the number one. The overall strong performance can be summed up with its high load factor of 79 per cent, third amongst all airlines, it explained.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said, “We believe we have consistently performed well and that is reflected in our consistent standing market share. The December performance is a reflection of our impeccable customer service and performance efficiency. Our customers have reiterated their faith in us. High on time performance, zero cancellation and passenger complaints bear testimony to our relentless efforts to provide exceptional service.”