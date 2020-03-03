GoAir announces 3-day summer ticket sale

Low cost carrier GoAir on Tuesday announced a three-day summer sale and is offering domestic and international flight tickets starting at ₹955 and ₹5,799, respectively.

The Mumbai-headquartered carrier in a statement said that to avail these fares "customers will have to book their flights between 3rd March to 5th March 2020 for the travel period between 17th March to 16th April 2020."

Customers can book flights from and to: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Varanasi, as well as international destinations namely Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait, Dammam and Colombo.

GoAir currently operates 300+ daily flights and the airline has carried 81.27 million passengers since its inception in 2005.