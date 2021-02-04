GoAir announces direct flight connecting Hyderabad with Male

GoAir has announced the launch of a maiden direct flight connecting Hyderabad with Male. Effective February 8, 2021, GoAir will operate a direct service four times a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday — between Hyderabad and Male.

With the lifting of travel restrictions, GoAir has resumed its operations, connecting Male to India – Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru with daily direct services.

This route will be serviced by the airline’s next-generation Airbus A320 neo aircraft, further strengthening GoAir’s growing international network in the South Asian region. The new services will offer passengers additional flexibility and choice to plan their travel.

Special packages

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir, in a statement said “It is GoAir’s special endeavour to cater to the needs of Hyderabad by introducing our maiden flight from Ramoji Film City to Male, the epitome of luxury, stunning beaches and exotic locales filled with romance. Passengers travelling from Hyderabad will now have convenient additional options to travel to Male, thus making their travel experience enjoyable and comfortable.”

GoAir has announced a special return introductory fare of ₹16,882 for passengers travelling on the Hyderabad–Male sector. Passengers can also choose from a range of GoHoliday packages. They can enjoy packages for three nights and four days, starting at ₹26,500. The packages include return airfares, three-star accommodation along with breakfast, airport transfers, and sightseeing. Passengers can also choose from an array of hotels, from budget to luxury.