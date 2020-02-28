GoAir makes it to top 10 in Cirium’s ranking of most punctual airlines

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
GoAir has been rated among the top 10 in Cirium’s ranking of most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the ranking of Cirium, a travel industry data and analytics company, GoAir had an average On-Time Performance (OTP) of 76.94 per cent in 2019.
Cirium tracks around 30 lakh flights per month using 600 global sources, covering over 97 per cent of the scheduled flights worldwide and over 80 per cent of tracked flights, including almost every airline in the world, a statement from GoAir said on Friday.
Earlier, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data had illustrated GoAir’s ‘Best On-time Performance’ for 15 months in a row, the statement added.
“The entire GoAir team has burned the midnight oil to make this happen and it is their endeavour to offer the best travelling experience to our customers. Their efforts have been recognised once again and this milestone would not have been possible without the support of millions of passengers who have flown with GoAir,” said Jeh Wadia, the airline’s Managing Director. “Achieving world-class customer satisfaction and product differentiation is about more than just airfare discounts and flight availability,” said Cirium CEO Jeremy Bowen.
“Before choosing a flight, today’s savvy travellers also consider airline OTP and operational reliability. We apply the highest level of data analysis to form our OTP review and we believe that Cirium’s On-Time Performance Review 2019 will inspire airlines and airports to continue innovating to improve their performance.”
GoAir operates 300-plus daily flights, and the airline has carried 80 million passengers since its inception in 2005, said the statement. The airline flies to 36 destinations including 27 in India and nine abroad.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...