GoAir makes it to top 10 in Cirium’s ranking of most punctual airlines

GoAir has been rated among the top 10 in Cirium’s ranking of most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the ranking of Cirium, a travel industry data and analytics company, GoAir had an average On-Time Performance (OTP) of 76.94 per cent in 2019.

Cirium tracks around 30 lakh flights per month using 600 global sources, covering over 97 per cent of the scheduled flights worldwide and over 80 per cent of tracked flights, including almost every airline in the world, a statement from GoAir said on Friday.

Earlier, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data had illustrated GoAir’s ‘Best On-time Performance’ for 15 months in a row, the statement added.

“The entire GoAir team has burned the midnight oil to make this happen and it is their endeavour to offer the best travelling experience to our customers. Their efforts have been recognised once again and this milestone would not have been possible without the support of millions of passengers who have flown with GoAir,” said Jeh Wadia, the airline’s Managing Director. “Achieving world-class customer satisfaction and product differentiation is about more than just airfare discounts and flight availability,” said Cirium CEO Jeremy Bowen.

“Before choosing a flight, today’s savvy travellers also consider airline OTP and operational reliability. We apply the highest level of data analysis to form our OTP review and we believe that Cirium’s On-Time Performance Review 2019 will inspire airlines and airports to continue innovating to improve their performance.”

GoAir operates 300-plus daily flights, and the airline has carried 80 million passengers since its inception in 2005, said the statement. The airline flies to 36 destinations including 27 in India and nine abroad.