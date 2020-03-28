GoAir offers to fly migrant workers

GoAir has approached the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) and offered its services to ferry the migrant workers and their families, stranded in different parts of the country.

Pitiful videos of workers trying to walk hundreds of kilometres home with their families, including children went viral over the past four days ever since the Prime Minister announced a complete lockdown in the country.

In a press statement on Saturday, GoAir said that it has “reached out to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and offered its services to fly these workers and their families to the airports closest to their homes.”

MOCA and Railway Ministry had issued orders of the suspension of all the flights and trains respectively till April 14. The state government had locked down borders to the states as well. This has forced several daily wage workers, migrants and their families to walk for several kilometres to reach their homes.