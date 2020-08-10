GoAir put on cash-and-carry mode by Airports Authority of India

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has put GoAir on cash-and-carry mode. This comes even as AAI had warned the airlines to pay up dues else; it will be put on cash-and-carry mode. GoAir owed the AAI dues to the tune of ₹60.75 crore, whereas, AAI has ₹82 crore as bank guarantees from the airline.

In a circular addressed to all airports owned by AAI, it stated that “The competent Authority has approved to put the operation of M/s GoAir on cash & carry basis out of all AAI Airports w.e.f. 0001 hrs. of 11th August 2020."

This means that now to utilise the services of AAI-owned 137 airports, GoAir will have to pay on a daily basis.

Last week, BusinessLine had reported that on July 28, the AAI had sent a letter to the airline requesting it to pay up its dues. However, it looks like the airline was unable to pay its dues. As on July 28, the GoAir owed ₹60.75 crore, including interest of ₹10 crore.

Earlier, the airlines had denied that it had been put on cash and carry mode and stated that it maintained a very close and constructive working relationship with AAI.

When BusinessLine reached out to GoAir for a statement on Monday, a GoAir spokesperson said: “GoAir is engaged in constructive discussions with AAI and would like to assure our customers that there is no impact on GoAir’s operations. GoAir flights will continue to be operated normally at all airports.”

Currently, GoAir is only operating 15-18 aircraft out of its total fleet of 55 aircraft. Alongside this, it is also mulling over retiring two of its A320 CEOs earlier than scheduled as part of its cost-cutting measure to deal with subdued air travel.