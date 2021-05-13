GoAir rebrands itself as Go First in shift to ultra-low-cost airline model

Low-cost carrier GoAir has rebranded itself as Go First, the company announced on Thursday.

The purpose of the revamp is to fully embrace the ultra-low-cost airline model to gain an advantage over its peers, the airline said.

The carrier is aiming at young travellers with the rebrand. To communicate this change, Go First is also revamping its brand identity.

“With this change, Go First is poised for its next phase of growth as an ultra-low-cost carrier. The airline is in the process of transitioning all its operations under this new brand,” it said.

The company’s Vice Chairman, Ben Baldanza said, “India is a fast developing airline market. Consumers in India are hugely value conscious but are quite demanding when it comes to the flying experience. The combination of attractive airfares, a squeaky-clean flying experience, well-sanitised flights and on-time performance are what Go First is designed to deliver. And that is exactly at the core of our brand and service.”

Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First said, “Go First has stayed resilient during the really tough times of the past 15 months. Even as the times continue to be extraordinary, Go First sees opportunities ahead. This re-branding reflects our confidence in the brighter tomorrow.”