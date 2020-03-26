GoAir suspends all flights till April 14

Low-cost carrier, GoAir, will suspend domestic and international flight operations till April 14, when the 21-day coronavirus lockdown in India is lifted. Earlier, the Wadia Group-owned airline had announced that it had temporarily suspended operations till March 31.

In a statement on Thursday, GoAir said it has “temporarily suspended all flights until April 14” in support of the coronavirus lockdown.

A company spokesperson said “although these steps will stop air travel until April 14 and impact the very purpose of GoAir’s existence, they are essential for the health of our customers, our employees and of our nation.”

As soon as the situation improves and the government revokes the lockdown, GoAir will start operating its network to the fullest extent, it said.

Under a customer rescheduling policy, it is offering protection to its customers in the event of a no-show. “Our ‘Protect your PNR’ scheme allows customers to reschedule their travel for 1 year from the date of their original booking,” it said.

Basically, GoAir will protect all the PNRs for customers who were booked to travel between March 26, 2020 and April 14, 2020, as part of its ‘Protect Your PNR’ scheme, wherein customers can reschedule their flights up to April 15, 2021, using the same PNR.

Customers can redeem tickets booked between March 1, 2020, and April 15, 2020 2020 on any GoAir flight on any date between April 15, 2020 and April 15, 2021 with no charges being levied, fare difference however, may be applicable.

The 14-year-old airline has flown 81.27 million passengers since its inception. It operates to 27 domestic and 8 international destinations.

GoAir is the aviation foray of the 283-year-old Wadia Group that comprises several brands including Bombay Burmah, Bombay Dyeing and Britannia Ltd, among others.