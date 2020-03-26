GoAir suspends all flights till April 14

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
Low-cost carrier, GoAir, will suspend domestic and international flight operations till April 14, when the 21-day coronavirus lockdown in India is lifted. Earlier, the Wadia Group-owned airline had announced that it had temporarily suspended operations till March 31.
In a statement on Thursday, GoAir said it has “temporarily suspended all flights until April 14” in support of the coronavirus lockdown.
A company spokesperson said “although these steps will stop air travel until April 14 and impact the very purpose of GoAir’s existence, they are essential for the health of our customers, our employees and of our nation.”
As soon as the situation improves and the government revokes the lockdown, GoAir will start operating its network to the fullest extent, it said.
Under a customer rescheduling policy, it is offering protection to its customers in the event of a no-show. “Our ‘Protect your PNR’ scheme allows customers to reschedule their travel for 1 year from the date of their original booking,” it said.
Basically, GoAir will protect all the PNRs for customers who were booked to travel between March 26, 2020 and April 14, 2020, as part of its ‘Protect Your PNR’ scheme, wherein customers can reschedule their flights up to April 15, 2021, using the same PNR.
Customers can redeem tickets booked between March 1, 2020, and April 15, 2020 2020 on any GoAir flight on any date between April 15, 2020 and April 15, 2021 with no charges being levied, fare difference however, may be applicable.
The 14-year-old airline has flown 81.27 million passengers since its inception. It operates to 27 domestic and 8 international destinations.
GoAir is the aviation foray of the 283-year-old Wadia Group that comprises several brands including Bombay Burmah, Bombay Dyeing and Britannia Ltd, among others.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...