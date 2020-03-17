GoAir suspends international operations amid Covid-19 outbreak

In the wake of Coronavirus, GoAir on Tuesday said that it has suspended all international operations because of sharp decline in air travel. The Mumbai-based no-frills airline is also initiating a “temporary rotational leave without pay program” due to reduced capacity till April 15, the airline spokesperson added.

GoAir spokesperson said that it is temporarily suspending all their international operations, starting 17th March 2020 until 15th April 2020.

GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay programme that will not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity.

GoAir said that it “is forced to take certain measures,” knowing that “this will put a financial burden on the affected employees and having studied what companies have done in other countries to help guide our plans, this decision was not taken lightly.”

According to GoAir, in addition to addressing their short term financial and network requirements, airlines in India have petitioned the Government of India for immediate support, as most other governments around the world have already provided to their similarly affected airlines.

It further added that GoAir remains on track to receive 12-15 aircraft each year through the end of 2025 in support of our planned growth.