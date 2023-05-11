Lenders to GoFirst set to declare its account as Non-performing Asset (NPA) in this quarter. However, the exposure is secured with Wadia-owned clear sanction land as collateral. Banking sources have also said that the NCLT’s insolvency admission order is at par with their expectations, although, lessors’ NCLAT application will delay its resolution.

BusinessLine spoke with multiple lenders. A senior banker said that the NCLT order was in line with their expectations. “We were hoping that the insolvency admission takes place as it protects the airline’s assets. It is in our favour, as well as the airline’s. However, the lessors’ attempt to challenge verdict may prolong legal process and hinder a fruitful resolution.”

On Wednesday, after the NCLT pronounced the order, SMBC Capital filed an appeal in the NCLAT.

The airline’s total liabilities to all creditors stood at ₹11,463 crore, which includes dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors. Of these, the amount owed to financial institutions stood at ₹6,521 crore. The company has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including ₹1,202 crore to vendors and ₹2,660 crore to aircraft lessors.

When asked if they planned to declare the airline’s account as an NPA, one of the person’s quoted above said: “Yes, we will have to declare the account NPA in this quarter. We have made provisions for the same. Not only that, we are also secured by a land collateral owned by the Wadia Group. It’s a clear land. Not only that, a part of the loan is also government guaranteed, unlike Jet.”

Speaking about the way forward, the other lender said that the committee of creditors will soon meet. They will discuss the way forward for the airline’s possibility to continue as a going concern, take a decision on the Interim Resolution Professional and provide him necessary aid to resurrect the airline.

The Bench appointed Abhilash Lal from Alvarez and Marsal as the IRP. With the moratorium kicking in, the lessors are hopeful for a resolution unlike in the case of Jet Airways.

GoFirst’s lenders include a consortium of Central Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda who have an exposure of ₹1,300 crore, ₹1,300 crore and ₹50 crore each. The airline also has emergency credit line from the said banks. Along with this, its lenders Deutsche Bank and UT Finance Corporation.

