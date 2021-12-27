GoFirst puts off IPO plan amidst Omicron scare

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Amid concerns over the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, GoFirst has put off its plan for an initial public offer. The Wadia Group-owned airline will “revisit” the plan in late January, according to company sources. They said GoFirst will wait for an optimum time when there are positive sentiments from investors.
It was earlier reported that GoFirst was likely to go for IPO in December. However, according to top sources, the company has decided to hold on to it for some time.
“Yes, the IPO was supposed to be issued in December, however, there is a scare of the Omicron virus, hence investment bankers have suggested waiting it out to see the impact of the virus on the economy. For now, GoFirst will wait it out, revisit the plan later in January to decide date of the issue.”
In response to BusinessLine’s query, a company spokesperson said, “We are guided by Book Running Lead Manager and will act accordingly as advised by them.”
The number of Omicron cases in India has risen to 578.
The person explained that retail investors for the issue are only at about 25 per cent, the rest of the IPO is completely based on Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs). “Airline listings are usually more special and sought for. However, if not done at the right time, it may take a huge hit.”
According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), it plans to raise ₹3,600 crore through the IPO primarily to pay off its debt.
Ahead of filing the DRHP, the company, formerly known as GoAir, had rebranded itself as GoFirst after a spat with former MD Jeh Wadia. It had even positioned itself to become an ‘ultra low-cost carrier’ where it unbundled its services and cut down on costs in a bid to make it a valuable offering to investors.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...