Dark clouds continue to loom over Go First’s revival plans. The DGCA continues to await responses on clarifications sought from the airline’s RP, and airline has further discontinued operations till June 22 with no timeline on restarting operations.

A top official said the airline’s recently appointed resolution professional Shailendra Ajmera, of consultancy firm EY, is yet to respond to the clarifications sought from the company; thus, there is no timeline to the airline’s approval of the revival plan.

Meanwhile, the airline has further cancelled its operations till June 22.

“ We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 22 June 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations.”

The airline further said that it acknowledges the flight cancellations might have disrupted its passengers travel plans and it is committed to providing all the assistance.

“As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience.”

These recent developments highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Go First in resolving its financial crisis. The appointment of a new RP aims to bring fresh perspective and expertise to the insolvency resolution process. However, concerns raised by the lessors regarding maintenance of the aircraft demonstrate the need for effective asset management during this period. The NCLT’s directive to the RP to maintain the assets underscores the importance of addressing these concerns.

The future of Go First remains uncertain, and the resolution process will continue to unfold in the coming months. The airline will need to collaborate with all stakeholders, including lessors, to find a viable solution that ensures the best outcome for all parties involved.