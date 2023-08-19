In a major step towards shifting to paperless governance, the andhra Pradesh State Transport Department has done away with issuance of driving licences and registration cards of vehicles. These documents will now be replaced with their digital versions.

“Basically, we have been issuing printed cards. But from August 1, we have stopped collecting fees for the printed cards and issuing them only in digital format that can be downloaded from the DigiLocker,’‘ PS Pradyumna, Secretary, Transport, Government of Andhra Pradesh, told businessline on Saturday.

Apart from being a people-friendly initiative, it will also help officials in addressing some issues such as finding vendors, lamination and delivery service providers.

Apart from convenience, there is a cost advantage for the applicants as ₹225 was charged for cost involved including postal charges.

Physical cards, however, will be issued to those who had applied until July 29 and paid a fee for cards. “There are about 24 lakh cards of these applicants, which will be issued in physical format. But, the rest will be in digital form,” he added.

The decision gels well with the Road Ministry’s initiative of facilitating computerisation of Road Transport Offices (RTOs) across the country under ‘Parivahan Seva.’

The digital cards arer fortified with cyber security features and will also be accepted by the police and trasnport authorities in verificaiton.

“This is certainly a welcome move as it makes the process transparent and fast. I was told by my auto dealer last month that physical cards were being delayed due to shortage which apparently will not be an issue now,’’ P Pandu Ranga Rao, a lecturer from Eluru, said.