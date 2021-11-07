Going strong @70: Alpha to Zulu

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Delta... the phonetic alphabet that ensures error-free communication has turned 70 this month. Introduced on November 1, 1951, the International Radiotelephony Spelling Alphabet popularly called NATO spelling alphabet continues to unify the global aviation industry.
The phonetic alphabet has 26 words for the 26 letters of the English alphabet: Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Delta, Echo, Foxtrot, Golf, Hotel, India, Juliett, Kilo, Lima, Mike, November, Oscar, Papa, Quebec, Romeo, Sierra, Tango, Uniform, Victor, Whiskey, X-ray, Yankee, Zulu.
Interestingly, India is the only country, and Lima and Quebec are the only two cities in the list.
A typical instruction from the air traffic control (ATC) to the pilot steering an aircraft on a runway will be something like this: Alpha Bravo Charlie on Taxiway November cross Runway One Eight. The pilot’s response will be “on November, crossing runway One Eight, Alpha, Bravo Charlie.’
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) — UN’s specialised agency for civil aviation — adopted the international radiotelephony spelling alphabet to ease communication via telephone or radio and avoid misunderstandings when parts of a message containing letters and numbers are spelled out. This continues to be in existence for the last 70 years.
The ICAO adopted its phonetic alphabet as a universal standard for communicating English letters over a phone or radio. The minimum requirements for the words were to have similar spelling in English, French and Spanish and to be live words in each of these languages. Some letters that sound similar (M and N or G and J) can generate confusion between two people communicating with different accents or when the communication lines are poor. The phonetic alphabet helps limit confusion between the cockpit and the tower, says an ICAO report.
“When you use the radio telephony alphabets, you cannot misunderstand a word,” explains Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation consultant and a former pilot. For the aviation industry, the phonetic alphabet is the most critical communication language , said a retired pilot with over 30 years of international flying. “By and large all over the world, communication is as per ICAO standard, except the pronunciation. But while flying into Saudi Arabia, the letter W, which is called Whiskey, they call it Water,” he said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...