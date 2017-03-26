Goods vehicle owners association to go on indefinite strike from April 1

Goods vehicles are expected to be off the roads across the country from April 1 as the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners Association (ACOGOA), the national apex organisation of goods carriage owners, has decided to go on an indefinite strike to press for its demands.

An ACOGOA statement said the demands include de-tariffing of third-party motor insurance premium rates, reduction in penalties in new Motor Vehicle Bill and review of the four-fold hike in RTO fees. While corporate insurance is currently at 10 per cent of the tariff recommended 10 years ago, third-party premium has gone up by 500 per cent during this period.While different insurers have different and innovative practices in settlement of third-party claims, only a few are able to settle them very efficiently and others are unable to do so.

The statistics of best-managed companies should be the standard rather than average industry statistics, it said.