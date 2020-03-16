Government asks States not to import thermal coal

Plenty in the pipeline: Detect gears to crack the US oil and gas market
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
While asking States to stop thermal coal imports, the Centre said that a lobby was behind dry-fuel imports despite sufficient domestic stock.
Replying to a query in the Upper House during Question Hour, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said India has the fourth largest resource in the world but yet thermal coal is being imported. It should be stopped, he said.
“There is no hesitation in saying that in many States some import lobby is also working. Though in the last three-four months we have enough stock some of the Gencos are importing,” Joshi said.
“I have written to all chief ministers including of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu requesting them to direct all Gencos to maximise the coal lifting and stop coal imports,” he said.
He said he has also asked Power Minister RK Singh to ask NTPC to totally stop the imports. All thermal power plants have a stock of 23 days which is the highest ever in recent history, he added.
States have to utilise domestic coal on a priority basis as the present stock has a maximum life of 30 years.
The minister said though coal production this year remained impacted due to “incessant and unprecedented” rains, the production increased post December.
India imported 235.24 million tonnes of coal in 2018-19 whereas imports for the current fiscal up to December stood at 186.64 mt, the minister said.
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Prayaan Capital believes in being a continuous part of its customers’ journey
Northern Arc Investments has achieved first close of its latest fund, Northern Arc India Impact Fund. This is ...
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...