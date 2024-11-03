After trying to divest its stake in Pawan Hans, the Government is now mulling over a plan to revive the chopper operator with a likely fund infusion of ₹2,000 crore, sources told businessline.

The national helicopter company was taken out of the divestment process in 2023 after the successful bidder was disqualified due to a pending litigation.

According to sources, the ₹2,000 crore plan is stretched over a period of two-three years and mandates Pawan Hans to achieve certain pre-set targets in a time bound manner.

The proposed fund infusion, sources said, will help in expanding the company’s operations into new services such as providing consultation services for heliport construction, skill development along with introducing of seaplane services as well as adding new choppers to its fleet.

“A plan has been submitted by Pawan Hans. New capacity addition and accelerated hiring activity have been proposed for the company,” multiple sources told businessline.

“Discussions are in initial stages, but the process should see major development soon.”

As per sources, Pawan Hans is operating in a fast-growing strategic sector, which allows it to pursue new opportunities and also provide last-mile connectivity in remote regions.

“Pawan Hans has been taken out of the divestment process. It is unlikely to be considered for the same again,” sources said.

In FY24, the company made over ₹50 crore as operating profit; a year earlier, it had reported a net loss of around ₹22.32 crore.

At present, the helicopter carrier needs funds to replace 17 old choppers. In all, it has some 46 choppers.

It is also looking to start new business ventures in providing services such as HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Services).

“HEMS is a major area of expansion. The company may start to provide this service in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha in association with the respective state governments,” sources said.

“Massive interest in law enforcement deployment has also been witnessed. Pawan Hans has deployed two choppers for law enforcement purposes, one in Maharashtra, one in J&K.”

At present, Pawan Hans is a 51:49 joint venture of the Central government and ONGC. It provides a number of services such as off-shore operations, connecting inaccessible areas, charter services, search and rescue work, VIP transportation, corporate and special charters, heli-pilgrims amongst others.

The chopper operator also provides flight services under regional air connectivity (RCS) scheme UDAN-II in hilly and north eastern states.