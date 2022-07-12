Government planning to build electric highway between Delhi, Mumbai: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the government is planning to construct an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai.

He also urged heavy vehicle owners to use alternative fuels such as ethanol, methanol and green hydrogen in order to curb pollution.

Addressing an event organised by the Hydraulic Trailer Owners’ Association, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said the government is constructing tunnels worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

"Our plan is to make an electric highway from Delhi to Mumbai. Just like a trolleybus, you can run trolleytrucks also," he said, without providing more details.

A trolleybus is an electric bus that draws power from overhead wires. An electric highway generally refers to a road which supplies power to vehicles travelling on it, including through overhead power lines.

Gadkari further said his ministry has taken a decision to connect all districts by four-lane roads.

Noting that pollution is a big concern, Gadkari said, "I request heavy vehicle owners to use alternative fuels such as ethanol, methanol and green hydrogen, as they are cost-effective and are import substitutes."

The minister admitted that heavy vehicle owners were facing problems because of corruption in state Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). "So, we have to digitise all services provided by RTOs," he added.

The Minister said his aim is to reduce road accidents and deaths. Observing that there is need to be cautious about road safety, he said "we need trained drivers".

The Minister added that as a fast-growing economy, India needs all kinds of transportation.

Gadkari also said the cost of logistics in India is high compared to that in China, the European Union and the US.