Govt plans to exempt registration certificate fee for battery operated vehicles

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
To encourage electric mobility, the government proposes to exempt battery operated vehicles (BOVs) from payment of fees for issue or renewal of Registration Certificate (RC) and assignment of new registration mark.
In places like Delhi, the State government has already exempted road tax on BOVs. Such an incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.
“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification dated May 27, 2021, to further amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 proposing to exempt BOV from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of RC and assignment of new registration mark. This has been notified to encourage e-mobility,” a statement issued by MoRTH on Tuesday said.
The Centre has already approved ₹18,100-crore production-linked incentive scheme for building mega factories to manufacture batteries to accelerate adoption of BOVs in the country, to curb on the oil imports. The government has committed to reduce carbon footprint by a third 2030 from 2005 levels.
Also read: How charging points are ringing in an electric vehicle revolution
Automobile companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India and MG Motor are already in this space and tying up with various global battery makers to reduce the vehicle costs.
Global EV giant Tesla is also setting its foot into India and recently has appointed a Director for its operations in the country.
“Comments from general public and all stakeholders have been sought within 30 days from the date of issuance of this draft notification,” the MoRTH statement added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...