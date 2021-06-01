Govt plans to exempt registration certificate fee for battery operated vehicles

To encourage electric mobility, the government proposes to exempt battery operated vehicles (BOVs) from payment of fees for issue or renewal of Registration Certificate (RC) and assignment of new registration mark.

In places like Delhi, the State government has already exempted road tax on BOVs. Such an incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification dated May 27, 2021, to further amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 proposing to exempt BOV from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of RC and assignment of new registration mark. This has been notified to encourage e-mobility,” a statement issued by MoRTH on Tuesday said.

PLI scheme

The Centre has already approved ₹18,100-crore production-linked incentive scheme for building mega factories to manufacture batteries to accelerate adoption of BOVs in the country, to curb on the oil imports. The government has committed to reduce carbon footprint by a third 2030 from 2005 levels.

Automobile companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India and MG Motor are already in this space and tying up with various global battery makers to reduce the vehicle costs.

Global EV giant Tesla is also setting its foot into India and recently has appointed a Director for its operations in the country.

“Comments from general public and all stakeholders have been sought within 30 days from the date of issuance of this draft notification,” the MoRTH statement added.