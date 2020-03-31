Govt asks ports, shipping lines to waive demurrage, ground rent on non-containerised EXIM cargo

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
The shipping ministry has directed the dozen state-owned ports on Tuesday to waive demurrage, ground rent beyond allowed free period, penal anchorage/berth hire charges and any other performance related penalties that may be levied on port related activities for the reasons attributable to lockdown measures from March 22 to April 14.
To ensure that the benefits extended by these ports are passed on to the end customer and to maintain proper supply chain at the Indian seaports, shipping companies or carriers (and their agents) have been advised by the director general of shipping not to charge, levy or recover any demurrage, ground rent beyond allowed free period, storage charge in the port, additional anchorage charge, berth hire charge or vessel demurrage or any performance related penalties on cargo owners/consignees of non-containerized cargo (bulk, break-bulk and liquid cargo) whether less than container load (LCL) or not for the period from March 22 to April 14, (both days inclusive), due to delay in evacuation of cargo caused by reasons attributable to lockdown measures.
The above exemption/remission shall be over and above free time arrangement that is currently agreed and availed as part of any negotiated contractual terms, DG Shipping Amitabh Kumar wrote in a March 31 order.
During this period the shipping companies or carriers (and their agents) are also advised not to impose any new or additional charge. This decision is a one-time measure to factor-in the present situation arising out of the COVID-l9 pandemic, he said.
The DG Shipping had earlier advised container carriers not to levy container detention charges on import and export shipments.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...