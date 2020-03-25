Govt declares water, transport and ports as essential services

The Central government has declared transport services for carriage of goods by water and services connected with movement or storage of goods in ports as essential services.

In an office order issued on March 23, the shipping ministry has asked port authorities of all major ports and state maritime boards that administer non-major ports, to ensure that cargo operations are not hampered by the lockdown imposed by state governments, a government official briefed on the order said.

Kerala, which has imposed a lockdown, has exempted movement of cargo through ports, supply chain and transportation of essential commodities from the restrictions put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus.