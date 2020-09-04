Govt directs major ports not to collect penal charges from users during lockdown period

Dell XPS 13 2020: The ultimate executive’s notebook gets some refinements
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
The Shipping Ministry has asked the 12 major ports to implement its April 21 advisory in “letter and spirit” and ensure that no penal charges are levied from port users during the lockdown period, plus 30 days recovery time.
The move follows complaints from port users that the Ministry directive was being ignored by some of the major ports and private terminals operating therein.
“The detailed advisory dated April 21 may be implemented in letter and spirit and the ports shall ensure that no penal charges, demurrages, detention charges, dwell time charges, anchorage charges, penal berth hire charges, performance related penalties etc are levied on any port user for any delay in docking/undocking, loading/unloading operations or evacuation/arrival of cargo/repair of vessel during the lockdown period, plus 30 days recovery period,” the Ministry said in a September 2 letter to all the major ports.
The Ministry reiterated that its April advisory on exemption/remission charges due to force majeure triggered by the coronavirus will be applicable for all port related activities affected by the pandemic.
“The genuineness of the effect on the ‘port related activities’ due to lockdown must be ascertained by the respective ports,” the Ministry told the major ports.
Commenting on the Ministry’s advisory, Rahul Modi, member of the National Shipping Board, urged all stakeholders in coastal trade “to support state-owned major ports to avail such intervention/supporting measures from the government”.
“The government’s support measures are a big relief to shipping lines and freight forwarders in the current circumstances,” he added.
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...