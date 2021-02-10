Govt sets up nodal authority for design and specifications of deep-sea fishing vessels

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The government has set up a Nodal Authority to frame Approved Standardised Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels (DSFV) Design and Specifications (ASDDS) to help state fisheries departments in expediting implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).
The ASDDS will provide the minimum basic design parameters under which the vessels are to be constructed. DSFV’s constructed in compliance with the ASDDS promulgated by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways shall be eligible for subsidy under the PMMSY scheme.
The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector with an estimated investment of ₹20,050 crores for implementation during a five-year period beginning April 1, 2020 in all States/Union Territories, as a part of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package.
Of this, an investment of about ₹12,340 crores is proposed for beneficiary-oriented activities in Marine, Inland fisheries and Aquaculture and about ₹7,710 crores is for fisheries infrastructure.
Also read: Draft National Fisheries Policy 2020: Fishermen voice concern over rising fuel cost
“I am proposing substantial investments in the development of modern fishing harbours and fish landing centres. To start with, 5 major fishing harbours – Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Petuaghat – will be developed as hubs of economic activity. We will also develop inland fishing harbours and fish-landing centres along the banks of rivers and waterways,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said in her budet speech on February 1.
The ASDDS will cover the basic design aspects such as Outline Specifications, General Arrangement, Basic Calculations, Basic Structural Drawings, etc and will be prepared by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), technically vetted by the Central lnstitute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) and approved ‘ln Principle’ by the Indian Register of Shipping (lRS), a ship classification society.
For any additional requirement to the minimum basic parameter, approval has to be taken from the respective agency.
The Nodal Authority will be headed by the director of CIFT with representatives from Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Indian Register of Shipping and the Naval Architecture Department of the lndian lnstitute of Technology, Kharagpur or llT Madras, an order issued by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...