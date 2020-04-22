Govt softens coronavirus blow on users of state-owned ports

State-owned ports (except Mumbai and Mormugao Port Trusts) will allow free storage time to all users for the lockdown period, the Shipping Ministry has said in an order as it looks to lend a helping hand to customers roiled by the lockdown measures and associated disruptions in the logistic chain.

Ports (excluding Mumbai and Mormugao Port Trusts) will allow deferment of annual lease rentals and license fee related charges for April, May and June, on a pro-rata basis, without any interest, if requested by lessee/licensee, the ministry order issued on Tuesday said.

The deferment shall be applicable only for the annual lease rentals/licence fee to be paid to the ports for 2020.

The dozen ports have been directed not to levy penal charges, demurrages, detention charges, dwell time charges, anchorage charges, penal berth hire charges, performance related penalties etc on port users (traders, importers, exporters, shipping lines, concessionaires, licensees, CFS, etc.) for any delay in berthing, loading/unloading operations or evacuation/arrival of cargo during the lockdown period plus 30 days recovery period.

If requisite additional land is available within port area, the port shall make all efforts to provide the additional storage land to port users, on temporary basis, without any charges, rentals, fees up to June 30, on an 'as is where is' basis.

Ports will also allow interest-free 60 days deferment of marine dues/ vessel related charges to Indian coastal vessels, if requested by vessel operators.

The ports shall obtain requisite bank guarantee, as security, from coastal vessel operators for the deferred amount. The deferment requests received by May 30 only shall be considered, the Ministry said.

The remissions/waivers/deferments will be extended to only port related activities, industries and commercial establishments. It is not applicable to captive users, Central or State government entities, local bodies, PSUs and CPSEs.

The Ports shall ensure strict implementation of the order by port users including container freight stations (CFS), inland container depots (ICDs), shipping lines etc. If required, ports shall invoke relevant provisions of agreements and take appropriate action, the Ministry order said.

“The logistic chains are going through an unusual and massive shock from the disruptions on supply side as well as the demand side. The logistic chain related businesses including traders, importers, exporters, port operators, shipping lines, transporters are facing huge challenge in maintaining their businesses due to lower trade volume as well as cash flow issues,” it added.