Govt targets to complete 11,000 km of national highways this fiscal

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Road Ministry hopes to complete 11,000 km --stated target--of national highways (NH) by end-March this fiscal.
The Ministry has constructed 8,169 km of NH from April 2020 to January 15, 2021, in the current financial year 2020-21, with a speed of about 28.16 km per day, an official release said.
This is 2 km a day higher than the stretch of roads constructed during the same period in the last fiscal ( when 7,573 km roads were constructed with a speed of 26.11 km per day).
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has created a record by constructing 534 km of NH in the last week that started from January 8.
The pace of award for highway projects has doubled from April to January 15.
The Ministry also awarded NH projects of 7,597 km during this period (April 2020 to January 15, 2021), the release added. In 2019-20, projects of 3,474 km were awarded during the same period. Thus, the pace of award has also more than doubled this fiscal.
In total, projects of 8,948 km of roads were awarded in 2019-20 while 10,237 km of roads were constructed, the release said.
The achievement assumes significance given that the first two months of the current fiscal were lost due to nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry has taken several initiatives to increase the pace of construction. The pace of construction is expected to increase further in the remaining months of the current financial year, conducive to construction activities.
