Graded opening of metro services from September 7; Govt issues SOP

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Metro services in most major cities, barring Mumbai, will commence in a graded manner from September 7 and become fully operational by September 12 but with ample precautions, according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday.
“Metros having more than one line should open different lines starting from September 7 onwards in a graded manner so that all corridors become operational by September 12. Daily hours of operations may be staggered initially, which needs to be increased gradually with resumption of full revenue service by September 12,” said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs.
The frequency of metros will be regulated to avoid passenger crowding at stations and in trains. The entry/exit gates of stations in containment zones will remain closed, he added.
The guidelines further mention that in order to ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains is to be done. Besides this, wearing face mask will be mandatory for all passengers and staff.
Metro rail corporations may plan for supply of masks on payment basis to the persons arriving without mask.
“Use of smart cards and cashless/online transactions to be encouraged. Tokens and paper slips/tickets to be used with proper sanitisation,” said Puri.
Provision for sanitisers to be made at the entry into the stations for use by passengers. Sanitisation of all areas having human interface such as equipment, train, working area, lift, escalators, handrail, toilets etc. needs to be done at regular intervals, he added.
According to the guidelines, only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening at the entry into the stations. Symptomatic persons should be advised to go to nearby Covid Care Centre/Hospital for testing/medical attention and use of Aarogya Setu App by passengers will be encouraged.
The guidelines added that metro rail corporations will have to keep close liaison with state police and local administration for regulating crowd outside stations and to deal with contingencies.
“Based on the above guidelines, Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai Line-1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Maha Metro (Nagpur) Kolkata, Gujarat and UP Metro (Lucknow) have prepared their SOPs,” said Puri.
The Maharashtra Government has decided not to resume operation of the metro this month. Hence, Mumbai Line-1 and Maha Metro operations will commence from October, or as State Government may decide further, he added.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
The stocks of most Mumbai-based real-estate players, including Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty and Godrej ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...