Great Eastern Shipping Q2 net profit at Rs 225.44 cr

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

Currently, ships are allowed to be registered under the Indian flag only when they are fully owned by Indian citizens

The Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd, India’s biggest private ocean carrier, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 225.44 crore for the July to September quarter, from a loss of Rs 18.93 crore a year earlier.

The Mumbai-based firm, which runs a fleet of 69 ships, said its revenue from operations declined to Rs 774.99 crore during the second quarter of FY21 from Rs 817.54 crore a year ago.

