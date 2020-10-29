Great Eastern Shipping Q2 net profit at Rs 225.44 cr

The Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd, India’s biggest private ocean carrier, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 225.44 crore for the July to September quarter, from a loss of Rs 18.93 crore a year earlier.

The Mumbai-based firm, which runs a fleet of 69 ships, said its revenue from operations declined to Rs 774.99 crore during the second quarter of FY21 from Rs 817.54 crore a year ago.