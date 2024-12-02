GreenLine Mobility Solutions, a key player in Essar’s Green Mobility initiative, has partnered with Flipkart to enhance sustainable operations in logistics.

GreenLine will deploy its fleet of liquefied natural gas trucks, marking a key step in Flipkart’s broader commitment to decarbonising its delivery operations.

In the first phase of this partnership, GreenLine will deploy 25 LNG-powered trucks, each equipped with 46 ft containers offering a capacity of 110 cubic meters. These vehicles will transport a range of e-­commerce goods across key regional routes.

The initial deployment will focus on transporting goods from the West to the North of India, with future plans to expand to additional routes covering North to South and West to South corridors.

GreenLine’s LNG fleet will complement Flipkart’s existing efforts, which also include the deployment of electric vehicle trucks to further reduce the carbon footprint of its logistics operations.

Recently, Flipkart also announced that it has achieved 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet. The integration of LNG and EV vehicles is part of the company’s broader commitment towards minimising greenhouse gas emissions, and creating a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions, said the partnership with Flipkart will enable India to go green and make logistics more sustainable, ensuring that every delivery contributes to a brighter, cleaner future for the nation.

Hemant Badri, SVP and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & ReCommerce Business at Flipkart Group, said integrating LNG-powered vehicles into the company’s logistics operations alongside the existing electric vehicle fleet will improve supply chain efficiency and contribute to the country’s broader environmental objectives. “This collaboration highlights our continuous efforts to drive green innovation and support the long-term sustainability of our operations,” he added.