Gujarat announces subsidy support for e-bike, e-rickshaw

The Gujarat government has announced a subsidy scheme to encourage use of electric vehicles. Under it, the State government will offer subsidy of ₹12,000 for a battery-operated electric two-wheeler, and ₹48,000 for an e-rickshaw (three-wheeler).

Announcing the scheme, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated that the State government is aiming to provide subsidy support to students studying above Class 9 to purchase two-wheelers, while individuals and institutional beneficiaries will get subsidy support for three-wheelers.

The subsidy will be provided for the first 10,000 two-wheelers and 5,000 three-wheelers.

In order to augment e-vehicle charging facilities, the State government also announced financial assistance of ₹50 lakh to set up charging infrastructure.

The Chief Minister delivered a video address to a function held to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Thursday. Modi, as then Gujarat Chief Minister, had set up a dedicated department in the government for climate change.

Rupani stated that Gujarat is committed to tackling the challenges posed by climate change.

He also stated that as a push for green energy, the Gujarat government has provided subsidy assistance to 1.38 lakh houses to set up rooftop solar power installations. A total 510 megawatt of solar systems have been installed with this support. The State has set a target to cover two lakh houses under solar rooftop projects with a financial support of ₹912 crore under the current year’s budget.

Rupani also stated that Gujarat has 30 per cent share of green energy in its total 35,500 MW of installed power generation capacities, higher when compared with the national average of 23 per cent.

As a result of this, Rupani added, about one crore tonnes of coal is saved and 2 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide gas is prevented from getting into the air.

In order to revolutionise the initiatives for climate change, the State government inked memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with 10 organisations for a variety of objectives.