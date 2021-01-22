Gujarat inks pact with Adani Ports for multi-modal logistics park

The Gujarat Government, on Friday, inked an agreement with India’s largest ports operator, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), to set up India’s largest multi-modal logistics park.

The park, which will be spread across 1,450 acres at Virochan Nagar near Sanand automobile hub, will attract investments worth ₹50,000 crore in the logistics and transport space.

Adani Ports raises green profile with B score in management band of CDP framework

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Industries and Mines Department, Government of Gujarat, and Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ, in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“This park will be directly connected with the Dedicated Freight Corridor and all major ports. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ this park will make businesses in Gujarat more competitive globally,” Rupani said, adding that it will provide direct and indirect employment to more than 25,000 people.

Why Adani Ports and SEZ is well-placed to ride the revival in trade

The park will have a dedicated Air Cargo Complex with a 4.6-km runway to make it capable of handling large carrier vehicles like airplanes.

Das said the park will also provide a global platform to the local export and import market. “A Rail Freight Terminal will also be established. This will be directly connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor,” he said.

Infrastructure facilities

Among other logistics infrastructure facilities would be a warehouse zone with 90 lakh sq ft area to provide an Air Freight Station (capacity of 4.5 tonnes), grade-A warehouse, cold storage, etc.

There would also be shopping plaza/business centre with a total retail footprint of over 3 lakh sq ft. A dedicated skill development centre will be set up to ensure availability of skilled manpower.

Construction will begin within six months post the necessary statutory approvals, while project completion is expected within three years, by 2023.

The park will have textiles, bulk, e-commerce and BTS facilities in 38 lakh sq ft, bonded warehouses in 9 lakh sq ft, grade-A palletised facilities in 4 lakh sq ft and temperature and palletised facilities in 60,000 sq ft, a government statement said.

Additionally, four handling lines TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) will be established with a capacity of 3.3 lakh tonnes in the container yard.

Further, a 4-lakh tonne car yard to handle nearly 30,000 cars, agri silos of 1 lakh tonnes, POL tank farm of 3.5 lakh kilo litres and a cement silo of 1 lakh tonnes will come up in the park, the statement added.