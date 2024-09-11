The Gujarat Maritime Board has shortlisted four sites in the state for Port-Led City Development in Gujarat, official sources said.

According to an official release here, the consultants engaged by GMB have identified sites in the districts of Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Surat, and Valsad. These sites were identified following a series of site visits. These locations were selected based on key factors such as proximity to deep-water access, availability of waterfront space, connectivity to robust road and rail networks, and their potential to support sustainable industrial growth.

The Gujarat government has been trying to develop port-led cities for more than a decade. Around 2012, the Gujarat government had examined a similar proposal to develop port cities at Mundra and Pipavav. However, the same did not fructify.

GMB has once again shortlisted four sites, among which South Gujarat stands out due to its superior connectivity and close proximity to cargo-generating zones like Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Bhavnagar is a strong contender because of its deep draft and strategic positioning. Surat, situated near the industrial powerhouse of Hazira, also ranks high due to its established infrastructure and close links to major ports and industries, making it ideal for industrial and port-led development, the GMB stated. Evaluations were also carried out on various other locations along the Gujarat coastline, further broadening the scope for future port-led city development initiatives.

The selection of the final four sites for the Port-Led City development was based on a multi-criteria analysis framework, ensuring that each location met essential maritime, industrial, and environmental standards. The evaluation was done using a Multi-Criteria Matrix (MCM), where each criterion was assigned a weight based on importance. Scores were calculated for each location based on how well they met the criteria, and the top four locations were selected through this structured ranking system. These rigorous evaluation parameters ensure that the shortlisted locations are best suited for sustainable, efficient, and future-proof development of Gujarat’s Port-Led City initiative, the release added.

