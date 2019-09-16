Logistics

GVK terminates expressway deal

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 16, 2019 Published on September 16, 2019

GVK Power & Infrastructure has informed the stock exchanges that it has terminated an agreement between the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and GVK Deoli Kota Expressway Pvt Ltd, a step-down subsidiary.

Following the move, GVK on Monday handed over the toll operations of the expressway to the NHAI, it added. The concession agreement had been signed in May 2011.

