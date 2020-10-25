GYV Victor named first chairman of newly formed Bangladesh India Mediators Forum

The Bangladesh India Mediators Forum (BIMF) was set up on October 22 with India’s GYV Victor as its first chairman and a member of the Board.

BIMF seeks to promote bilateral working environment between the two neighbouring countries with the aim to advance local and regional learning of strategic conflict management and dispute resolution through mediation process.

Victor is an expert on international marine, dredging and port construction and a noted arbitrator and mediator.

“The Forum will play a vital role in promoting exchange of knowledge between mediators of both the countries at a time when the bilateral relationship is at its zenith with India participating jointly in many developmental projects in Bangladesh,” Victor said after taking the chair of BIMF.

The Forum was inaugurated in the presence of Justice Imman Ali, the senior most Judge, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ali said that mediation is gaining popularity as mediators try to bring peace between the warring parties to resolve disputes within the legal framework, thereby resulting in a win-win option for both the parties.

He also highlighted the importance and significance of training requirement in mediation for mediators as they should also be equally good in human relations, human management, de-stress stressful situations with legal acumen and knowledge.

Justice Ali felicitated the newly elected board members and executive management team.

The founding director of Bangladesh International Mediation Society, Advocate S N Goswami and a leading mediator from Turkey and representative of UN mediation council Freda Paksoy also emphasized the significance of meditation process with neighbouring countries to promote peace and harmony within the region.