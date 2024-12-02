Budget carrier SpiceJet said on Monday that it has secured the right to operate Haj flights in 2025.

Accordingly, these rights allow SpiceJet to operate flights from four key Indian cities: Kolkata, Guwahati, Srinagar, and Gaya.

The airline said it will carry close to 15,500 pilgrims next year, an 18 per cent increase from the 13,000 pilgrims it took in 2024.

Besides, SpiceJet said it will operate over 100 special Haj flights next year, using a mix of narrow and wide-body aircraft.

The Haj flights have been a significant revenue generator for the airline. In 2025, SpiceJet expects to generate Rs 185 crore from these operations.

During the previous Haj season, SpiceJet deployed two wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft, each with a seating capacity of 324 passengers, to ensure a seamless travel experience for pilgrims.

According to Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, Haj operations are not only a significant revenue generator for SpiceJet but also a matter of immense pride.

“We are honoured to contribute to such an important and spiritual journey for thousands of pilgrims and are fully committed to delivering a seamless, comfortable, and memorable travel experience,” Maharshi said.

“SpiceJet has always prioritised the needs of our passengers, and our dedicated Haj operations are a testament to that commitment.”

SpiceJet has been operating special annual Haj flights since 2019.