Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata), expects the Haldia Dock Complex to record yet another ‘landmark year’ of cargo traffic after it introduced a volume-based rebate scheme this financial year.

Together with its second dock system — Kolkata Dock System — SMP Kolkata can handle around 87.5 million tonnes (MT) of cargo a year.

Haldia Dock Complex had registered its highest-ever cargo throughput last fiscal at 49.54 MT, surpassing its previous record of 48.608 MT in FY23.

SMP Kolkata, formerly known as Kolkata Port Trust, introduced the volume-based rebate scheme to sustain and step up Haldia Dock Complex’s growth momentum.

The scheme offers concession on augmentation of dry bulk cargo such as coal, manganese ore, iron ore and limestone, among others. It offers a rebate of up to ₹100 per tonne of cargo handled, significantly reducing cargo- and vessel-related charges.

According to port authorities, the initiative underscores their objective of adding to the ease of doing business to attract more customers.

“We have introduced the groundbreaking volume-based rebate scheme this fiscal to further boost cargo traffic at the Haldia Dock Complex. I expect all users to benefit greatly from the scheme and maximise their cargo throughput,” says SMP Kolkata Chairman Rathendra Raman.

“After the introduction of the rebate scheme, we expect Haldia Dock Complex to witness yet another landmark year,” he adds.

SMP Kolkata handled 66.4 MT of cargo during FY24, which is an all-time record in the port’s history, surpassing the previous highest of 65.66 MT in FY23. It aims to handle around 70 MT of cargo in FY25.

Haldia Dock Complex, on the west bank of the Hooghly river, is strategically located in proximity to several major steel plants, power plants, and ore and coal mines.

It handles both dry and liquid bulk cargo.

During 2023-24, Haldia Dock Complex handled 28.926 MT of rail-borne cargo, as against 28.814 MT in 2022-23.

During this period, 6,388 rakes were received and 6,364 were despatched.