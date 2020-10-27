Logistics

Harley-Davidson to ride on Hero in India

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 27, 2020 Published on October 27, 2020

The American legendary motorcycle maker Harley Davidson has finally agreed to ride along with India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp.

As per the agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell parts and accessories, and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India.

"As part of a Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

These actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson’s business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company’s announcement in September to change its business model in India.

"This arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp," the Munjal-owned company added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 27, 2020
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.