Healthy traffic, along with the enhancement of flying rights between India and Vietnam, has given VietJet an opportunity to explore new destinations like Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Speaking exclusively to businessline, VietJet’s Vice President Ta Huu Thanh said that the two countries have increased flights per week from 28 to 42 (One Way) which has given new opportunities to the airline to open new routes.

Presently, VietJet is operating eight routes between India and Vietnam. The airline operates 68 weekly flights and connects key Indian cities with Vietnam.

“Vietjet is committed to further expanding its network in India. While we have already established connections between India’s top cities like New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Kochi to Vietnam, we continue to explore new opportunities,” he told businessline.

“We’ve recently added a new route between Ahmedabad and Da Nang, and now we are positively exploring opportunities to fly to Hyderabad and Bangalore.”

Thanh cited that the airline has witnessed steady growth, significantly increasing the number of passengers travelling between the two countries.

Last year, 392,000 Indians travelled to Vietnam.

Affordable travel options.

According to Thanh, Vietnam is becoming increasingly popular for both tourism and business, as it offers affordable travel options.

In addition, the growing bilateral trade between India and Vietnam, which reached $14.3 billion in 2023, has boosted travel demand.

Besides, India and Vietnam have upgraded their bilateral relations to “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” which lays profound foundations for further cooperation in all areas between the two nations.

“We are on track to continue our growth, with nearly 1.3 million passengers transported between India and Vietnam (since 2019), and have experienced a steady increase in passengers,” he said.

“We anticipate ferrying more passengers in FY25 as we expand our route network and introduce more flight frequencies to meet growing demand.”

Furthermore, Thanh said that India has become a crucial market for Vietjet as it is one of the 10 largest tourist markets for Vietnam.

Additionally, Vietnam has become a key transit route for travellers to South-east Asia, Australia, and the Continental United States.

At present, the airline operates four routes to Ho Chi Minh City from Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi, while three are operated to Hanoi from Ahmedabad, New Delhi and Mumbai and one to Da Nang from Ahmedabad.

