Here’s the guide to book tickets on UTS app

Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) is an official android mobile ticketing app to book unreserved train tickets. UTS is an Indian Railway official mobile ticketing app which allows daily train travellers to book unreserved tickets. The app has five types of ticket booking: Normal booking, quick booking, platform booking, seasonal booking, and QR booking.
There are two methods of booking tickets in the UTS app (ie) paperless and paper travel. In case of paperless travel one has to be outside the station premises and book tickets, and does not need a printout of the ticket. While in case of the paper travel, one has to book the ticket in app and get a printout from the counter at the concerned station.
As a part of the Government's initiative to promote contactless and cashless ticketing, the UTS app was made available in Hindi a few months ago apart from English language.
How to register yourself in UTS:
Step 1: To register yourself, click on to the “more option”, three vertical dots on top right corner
Step 2: Click on registration
Step 3: Register yourself by entering your credentials
How to quick book in UTS app:
Step 1: Go to UTS app
Step 2: Login or Register yourself (top right corner)
Step 3: Click on Quick booking
Step 4: Select book and travel paperless or book and print paper
(Note: If you choose Book and travel paperless, ensure that you are outside the station premises. If you select book and print (paper), you can book anywhere and print ticket at the originating station)
Step 5: Click next
Step 6: Add your frequent travel route (you should add your frequently travelled route, so that you can book them quickly)
Step 7: Add the Station name or code
Step 8: Add destination station name or code
Step 9: Click on Search Routes
Step 10: Click on add route
Step 11: Your frequent route will be available under quick booking
Step 12: Click on Book ticket
Step 13: You will be asked to pay for the ticket
Step 14: Complete your payment
Step 15: Click on book ticket
How to book a Platform ticket in UTS app:
Step 1: Go to UTS app
Step 2: Login or Register yourself
Step 3: Click on Platform booking
Step 5: Choose book and travel (paperless) or book and print (paper)
Step 6: Select station name or code
Step 7: Select number of persons for platform ticket
Step 8: Select payment type
Step 9: Click on book ticket
