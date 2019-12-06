Hero Electric partners with Punjab govt for e-mobility

From capsules to tech-driven growth, the ACG way
Capsules and art are not quite two peas in a pod. But that’s precisely what the “Art in a Capsule” global ...
Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Friday said it will be investing ₹700 crore in research & development (R&D), model portfolio, dealer network, localisation and state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Ludhiana.
It has collaborated with the Punjab government to support and develop the electric vehicle infrastructure by attracting existing and potential players to invest in the State.
“The State (Punjab) has always supported us in all our endeavours, and we have found the right partner in them. I am sure Hero Electric and the State of Punjab can together make a considerable difference and lead the e-mobility in the country,” Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric said. He added that the company wishes to develop the State as the electric vehicle (EV) hub of the nation and strengthen its role as a leader in the EV industry.
The company mentioned that the Punjab government has proactively encouraged electric mobility and development of infrastructure with lucrative incentives and other beneficial schemes for ease of business.
For instance, Punjab offers net GST reimbursement for seven years up to 100 per cent fixed cost, employment subsidy of up to ₹48,000 per year for five years and being one of the most well-connected States in India, it also offers ease of logistics among others.
Additionally, Punjab has robust connectivity and proximity to original manufacturers clusters in National Capital Region, Haryana and Rajasthan.
Capsules and art are not quite two peas in a pod. But that’s precisely what the “Art in a Capsule” global ...
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...