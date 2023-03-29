HFCL, a leading global technology company, has bagged an order worth ₹283 crore from the Surat Metro Rail Project from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of telecommunication systems.

The company will set up telecommunication systems for the Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.

Earlier, the company said it has collaborated with Microsoft to create converged private 5G solutions that harness new-age technologies of IoT, cloud, edge computing, AI and analytics to transform industry verticals that include manufacturing, retail and warehouse, mining, education, defence, railways, smart city, etc.

HFCL is deploying one such private 5G-enabled industry 4.0 solution as a pilot program using Microsoft Azure public MEC and HFCL 5G Indoor Small Cell, at its optical fiber manufacturing plant in Hyderabad.

Along the fiber production line, HFCL’s 5G small cells enable real-time fiber defect detection using video analytics and image processing.

Microsoft Azure public MEC which integrates Azure compute and edge-optimised Azure services with the mobile operator’s public 5G network connectivity, analyses this video data in real-time to identify any defects and generates insights for root cause analysis and preventive care.

Through this AI-enabled, cloud-connected, low-latency private 5G solution, HFCL is improving the operational efficiency and manufacturing agility of its fiber manufacturing plant.

