HFCL Ltd (HFCL), a technology enterprise, has entered into a strategic partnership with US-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated (GA-ASI) to develop and supply radars for their existing and futuristic advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Last year, the GA-ASI had teamed up with Bharat Forge Ltd to manufacture main landing gear components, subassemblies, and assemblies of remotely piloted aircraft.

Announcing this on Saturday, HFCL said this partnership marks a milestone in their company’s journey, as it has become a key contributor to one of the world’s most sophisticated UAVs.

“A critical radar sub-system is being developed by HFCL for UAVs showcases HFCL’s technical excellence. This key payload component is known for its compact and lightweight design and adheres to the highest environmental and MIL-STD (US military standards) specifications,” the company said in a statement to media.

The collaboration, HFCL stated, envisions development of critical sub-system radars for GA-ASI’s current and future UAV platforms reflecting India’s growing investment in advanced defence technologies.

Commenting on the development, Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, said, “Our selection by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated to develop critical sub-systems for the UAVs is a proud moment for us and reflects our unwavering commitment to the Make in India initiative.”

“These drones, with their versatile applications, symbolise our resolve to contribute to the defence forces with cutting-edge technology. Our partnership with General Atomics reinforces HFCL’s position as a trusted partner in the global defence landscape and underscores our dedication to supporting India’s defence modernization efforts,” Nahata stated.

The HFCL said it’s subsidiary Raddef is into developing advanced radar and RF solutions and is also actively developing a state-of-the-art Drone Detection Radar.

The company’s ongoing R&D initiatives encompass a wide array of radar technologies, including Ground Surveillance Radars, Weather Radars, Threat Emulators, LTE-based Passive Radars, Fog and Foliage Penetration Radars, Coastal Surveillance Radars, Avalanche Detection Radars, Muzzle Velocity Radars and Altimeters, the HFCL informed.

