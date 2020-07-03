High drama in the run up to Adani-Krishnapatnam port deal

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Three days before Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd signed a deal on January 3 to buy a 75 per cent stake in Krishnapatnam Port Co Ltd for an enterprise value of ₹13,572 crore, the Andhra Pradesh government thwarted attempts by the original promoters CVR Group to build a new facility in the port’s extended exclusive limits.
The planned new deep-water port at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district, is now being built by the government itself, for which it has hired AECOM-URS Scott Wilson consortium as the project management consultant. Ramayapatnam will compete with Krishnapatnam for cargo, the reason why the promoters of Krishnapatnam port were keen on developing it on their own.
On December 30 last year, the State government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled two earlier orders issued in 2008 and 2009 and restricted the exclusive limits of Krishnapatnam port as stipulated in the Revised Concession Agreement (RCA) signed by the State government and KPCL.
It restored a clause in the RCA which said “GoAP hereby agrees that no party other than the concessionaire shall have the right to develop a new port, within 30 kms on either side of the port limits, during the concession period under this agreement”.
This put Ramayapatnam outside the exclusive limits of Krishnapatnam port, allowing the State government to proceed with the development of the new port.
BusinessLine has reviewed a copy of the order signed by Rajat Bhargava, principal secretary to the AP government.
The original concession agreement signed by the government and KPCL stipulated that “GoAP can grant a facility for another port, to a private party, within 25 kms on either side of port premises of Krishnapatnam port on the same terms and conditions contained in the concession agreement, or develop by itself only when the Krishnapatnam port is fully utilised and no further expansion of this port is possible. The first right of refusal for such facility should be given to (KPCL) as set out in the MoU (signed by the two parties earlier)”.
The terms of the original concession agreement were changed by a Revised Concession Agreement signed on September 17, 2004, which said that “GoAP hereby agrees that no party other than the concessionaire shall have the right to develop a new port, within 30 kms on either side of the port limits, during the concession period under this agreement”.
To give effect to the RCA, the State government issued orders extending the exclusive rights of KPCL on northern side of the Krishnapatnam Port up to 30 kms south of Vadarevu Port limits, stretching the exclusive limit to about 100 kms.
KPCL, according to the government, sought to “contend its rights with regard to development of a non-major port at Ramayapatnam by themselves by initiation of due diligence and necessary studies”.
KPCL claimed that it had “absolute rights to develop any new port within the notified exclusivity limits”.
The government order issued on December 30 nixed such plans.
“The exclusivity limits granted to KPCL were abnormally extended, giving unbridled rights to KPCL at the expense of national and state interests, restraining and adversely affecting the rights of the government in development of any new port within the extended exclusive limits,” it said.
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...