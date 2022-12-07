A consortium led by Hitachi Rail has emerged winner for the largest signalling tender worth ₹1,620 crore that would enable automatic train operations, the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd said on Tuesday.

The ultra-modern communication-based train control system would allow Chennai Metro rail to take up automatic train operation without the need for a driver.

Hitachi Rail STS SPA and Hitachi Rail STS India Pvt Ltd have been awarded the bid for the 'design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling, train control and video management system', Chennai Metro Rail said in a statement.

"This is the largest signalling tender being executed", CMRL said.

This is the phase two project of the agency valued at ₹1,620 crore and the system would incorporate the metro rail technology currently being used around the world.

For the safe transport of passengers, the system would undergo intensive testing on various safety parameters and it would be certified by an independent safety assessment team for the highest level of safety as per international standards.

Under the new system, trains will be able to operate at a minimum gap of 90 seconds. The facility would integrate the functions of the automatic train movements in the depot, the working of platform screen doors, and the functioning of passenger information and display systems, among others.

The system provides real-time monitoring and control from a centralised facility, it said.