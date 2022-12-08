Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co, and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), on Wednesday, announced the launch of Honda e:Swap services at the BMRCL metro stations.

They are available at KR Market, National College, Banashankari, Trinity, and Baiyappanahalli stations, and will be operated by the company. Initially, electric auto rickshaws that are compatible with ‘Honda Mobile Power Pack e:’ will be able to use the facility.

Kiyoshi Ito, President and CMD, Honda Power Pack Energy India, said, “HEID will focus on expanding its battery swap network in Bengaluru, ensuring reliable service with a highly integrated system, and supporting vehicle manufacturers who are developing EVs that utilises Honda’s mobile power pack.”

Also read Hitachi Rail wins bid to run automatic Metro train operations: CMRL

Ito added, “Partnering with BMRCL in setting up the Honda e:Swap station network will provide the comfort of cleaner and greener first and last-mile connectivity to metro users.”

More cities likely in the future

The company said that it intends to create the largest battery-swapping network by setting up more than 70 stations in Bengaluru by July 2023. Furthermore, based on the success in Bengaluru, the service will be expanded to other major cities.

Anjum Parwez, Managing Director, BMRCL, said, “People will adopt eco-friendly mobility services if required setups are delivered. In line with Karnataka Electric Vehicle and Storage Policy 2017 and to encourage such setups, BMRCL is happy to have partnered with HEID for providing e:Swap stations. Such charging infrastructure will facilitate other e-mobility vehicle users to become partners for a greener Bengaluru.”

Additionally, HEID and BMRCL also signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the field of e-mobility and affirmed the mutual commitment through developing its swap station network, said the company.