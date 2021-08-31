Logistics

Honda Cars India ties up with IndusInd Bank for finance

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 31, 2021

Ahead of the festive period, HCIL has tied up with multiple financiers

Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Tuesday partnered with IndusInd Bank to facilitate customers to avail custom-built financing solutions on purchase of Amaze and City such as low EMI, flexi term, up to 100 per cent ex-showroom funding and customised schemes for specific customer groups like farmers.

“The partnership with IndusInd Bank is an extension of our efforts towards making personal mobility more accessible and affordable to a diverse set of customers, both salaried and self-employed. We anticipate increased demand during the festive period, and with this partnership, we will be offering easy, hassle-free and personalised financing solutions designed to encourage the purchase and elevate car ownership experience,” Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, HCIL, said.

Considering the festive period ahead, HCIL has tied up with multiple financiers including PSU Banks, Retail Financiers and NBFCs, with a keen focus on semi-urban and rural regions, to offer competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options to enhance customer convenience during their car purchase, he said.

“Special schemes have also been offered to make this buying season even more attractive and rewarding. These schemes will offer easy to buy options for customers in the prevailing Covid scenario, where more and more customers are opting for personal mobility to keep themselves safe and healthy,” Goel added.

