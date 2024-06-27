Honda’s divisions of Motorcycle and Power Products Operations have selected BuyCo and leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites to streamline their container shipping operations. The engineering headquarters of the US-based FourKites in India (Chennai) was key in developing the project, according to a company official.

Leveraging BuyCo’s extensive ocean carrier network, Honda can now easily access shipping schedules from its carriers and select the optimal option based on criteria such as CO2 emissions, cost, expected time of arrival, and allocations. Bookings are then sent directly from the platform, enabling Honda to save time.

FourKites plays an instrumental role in providing Honda with an unparalleled visibility and container tracking solution. With direct access to major ocean carriers, real-time AIS data, terminal insights and dray carriers’ integration, Honda gains reliable visibility over both land and ocean transportation, allowing the company to closely monitor its containers and proactively avoid or react faster to exceptions, says a release.

FourKites is working closely with its exclusive partner in Japan, Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co Ltd, to deliver hyper-localised solutions for the Japanese market that meet the high expectations and unique needs of Honda and others in the region, the release said.

Tracking more than 3.2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, FourKites combines real-time data and machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,500 brands trust FourKites to create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. BuyCo develops a digital Container Shipping Transportation Software Management.