Honda's two-wheeler sales crosses 1.5 crore units in South

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on February 12, 2021 Published on February 12, 2021

Honda has announced that its cumulative two-wheeler sales in the southern region (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and union territory of Andaman) has now crossed the 1.5-crore units mark since inception in 2001.

In the start, the company rolled out its debut two-wheeler Activa for its customers in south region. It took 15 years for the company to gain the trust of its first 75-lakh customers (2001-2016) in the Southern region. The latest 75-lakh customers have joined in just five years. Overall, Honda two-wheelers India continues as the undisputed No.1 choice of South region with over 1.5 crore customers, said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

South region continues to lead the two-wheeler demand momentum for the company. The progressive South region is the largest contributor to total two-wheeler sales within the country. Honda continues to drive the two-wheeler demand for all the states in this region with its Activa, Shine and Dio. Every 3rdnew customer in Kerala now chooses only a Honda two-wheeler, he added.

In the premium motorcycle business, Honda is reaching out to its fans in South through its one Honda BigWing Topline (for the entire premium motorcycle range starting 300cc) and five Honda BigWings(for 300-500cc mid-size premium motorcycle).

